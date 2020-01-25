KEARNEY — Though UNK does have international students from parts of the world where the coronavirus has been reported, UNK Assistant Director of Student Health Sue Pederson said that isn’t a concern.
The incubation period for the virus — six to 10 days — has passed since school returned to session, Pederson said.
She said UNK did send out a health notice at the beginning of the year, encouraging sickness-prevention habits, which are the same for the Chinese virus as they are for the flu: wash your hands, stay away from people who are sick, etc.
All students, international or domestic, also have to submit immunization records. All students are required to have the same pre-enrollment vaccines.
UNK’s health department gets regular reports from Nebraska’s Health and Human Services Department. Should any concerns arise, UNK will respond.
“If this evolves into something more, and this gets to be more of a concern that might affect us locally, we’ll get those alerts from the state health department and we’ll react accordingly,” Pederson said.