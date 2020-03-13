KEARNEY — Concerns about potential spread of the coronavirus have caused entities to reschedule or suspend activities or adjust their routines.
Following are notices the Hub has received. To report changes, email the Hub at news@kearneyhub.com.
Rowe cancels tours, Crane Festival
GIBBON — Starting Monday, Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary will close all public tours and programs due to the concerns of the COVID-19 virus.
This includes Audubon Nebraska’s 50th Anniversary Crane Festival March 20-21, and Rowe’s Crane Carnival April 4.
This is being done for the safety of, and risks posed to, its staff, volunteers and visitors. Blind and program registrations will be refunded within 10 to 14 days.
The center will remain open for now, but that may change. Rowe will continue to update its website and social media. Visit www.rowe.audubon.org
Alda Crane Trust closes
ALDA — The Crane Trust in Alda has been closed to guests and volunteers through April 5.
Library will remain open
KEARNEY — Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave., will remain open, but it is suspending its programs, public meetings and the bookmobile until April 6.
The computer lab and makerspace will be closed until April 6.
Study rooms also will be closed. No reservations will be taken for study rooms or meeting rooms until April 6.
Patrons should not return any items until April 6. All late fees will be waived for overdue materials.
The library will continue its online presence, including the online catalog and online databases, access to Overdrive and RBdigital for eBooks and downloadable audio books. Phone access for staff help also will be available.
For updates, visit www.cityofkearney.org
Homestead restricts visitors
KEARNEY — Homestead of Kearney, 4205 Sixth Ave., a senior living community, is restricting all non-essential visitors. The decision was made by Midwest Health Inc., the facility’s owner/operator.
For more information, call the Homestead of Kearney at 308-234-5600.
KRMC: Keep ‘helpers’ at a minimum
KEARNEY — Kearney Regional Medical Center and Platte Valley Medical Group, 804 22nd Ave., have requested that all patients who require care arrive with as few healthy individuals as possible. Anyone under the age of 16 must wear a mask at all times.
For more details, call 308-455-3600.
NWS spotter talks canceled
HASTINGS — The National Weather Service has canceled the remaining in-person spotter talks for the spring season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Hub Territory presentations affected are: Wednesday in Alma; March 24 in Oxford; March 25 in Axtell; March 26 in Kearney and April 14 in Elwood and Cozad.
Soil Sisters & Misters
KEARNEY — Due to Kearney Public Library closed to public meetings at this time, Soil Sisters & Misters garden club will not meet Tuesday.
Kearney Visually Impaired meeting
KEARNEY — The Kearney Visually Impaired meeting set for Thursday has been canceled.
The next meeting will be 1:30 p.m. April 16 at the Elaine Wiseman Pavilion at the Kearney Housing Authority, 2715 Ave. I.
'Law & Order: Nursery Rhyme Unit' at Kearney Community Theatre postponed
KEARNEY — The Kearney Community Theatre is postponing its scheduled performances of 'Law & Order: Nursery Rhyme Unit,' that were set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
According to KCT's post on Facebook, "If and when a future date has been determined, we will make decisions about honoring previously purchased tickets and exchanging."
Shamrock Shuffle races cancelled
KEARNEY — The Kearney Family YMCA's Shamrock Shuffle Saturday morning has been cancelled.