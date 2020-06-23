KEARNEY — The Cottonmill Park Swim Lake is scheduled to open Wednesday.
According to a press release from the city of Kearney’s Park and Recreation Department, swimmers and other lake users should observe all rules as posted on site.
Adult supervision is recommended. The swim lake is open from sunrise to sunset.
More information is available by calling the Park and Recreation Department at 308-237-4644 or the city’s web site cityofkearney.org.
