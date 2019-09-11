KEARNEY — The Kearney City Council reviewed the city’s street construction plan for 2020 on Tuesday and also reviewed the six-year plan of future street projects.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation requires counties and cities to develop and file street plans for the year ahead — called the One-Year Plan — and plans for the future — called the Six-Year Plan.
Contained on Kearney’s one-year plan for 2020 with a total cost of $4,173,000 are:
- 31st Street, from Avenues D to I, (1,872 feet), $1,030,000
- Avenue A from 25th to 27th streets (700 feet), $485,000
- Avenue N from 28th to 33rd streets, $1,200,000
- 19th Street from First Avenue to 120 feet west of First Avenue, $78,000
- Patriot Park Boulevard, $1,300,000
- Yanney Avenue from Turkey Creek Bridge north 250 feet, $80,000
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Contained in the projects on the six-year plans with a total cost of $8,962,000:
- 18th Street from Central to First avenues (storm), $670,000
- First Avenue from 18th to South Railroad streets (storm), $1,532,000
- 30th Avenue bridge expansion, $2,100,000
- 11th Street from Avenues A to F, $1,500,000
- 39th Street from 17th to 22nd avenues, $1,250,000
- Pony Express, from 325 feet north of 39th Street to 100 feet south of Indian Hills Drive, $215,000
- 31st Street from Avenues I to H (1,250 feet), $495,000
- Avenue N from 33rd to 39th streets, $1,200,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.