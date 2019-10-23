KEARNEY — As they prepare for their 125th annual conference in December in Kearney, elected officials from across Nebraska want to express their appreciation to staffers who helped with flood recovery in the Younes Complex in south Kearney.
Each of Nebraska’s 93 counties is being asked to contribute a minimum of $125 to aid hotel staffers harmed by the July 9 flood.
“Younes staff, no matter their title or position within the organization, removed the effects of the flooding to prepare for a remodel in a record turnaround to ensure reservations of many events were to go on as scheduled,” said Candace Meredith of the Nebraska Association of County Officials, in announcing the fundraiser last week.
The drive is being conducted under the label, “93 Counties, One Heart.” The effort shows appreciation for the hotel staffers and to the Younes organization. NACO officials regularly conduct conferences and training at the Younes properties, and will conduct their 125th annual conference in December at the Younes Conference Center.
“We are thankful to the Younes family and staff for their commitment to ensure the venue is ready for the 125th NACO annual conference as well as many other events that have been held this summer and fall,” Meredith told NACO members. “In honor of this resiliency and dedication, the NACO Board of Directors has requested that the 93 Counties, One Heart fundraising contributions be presented to Younes staff that were personally impacted by the flooding while they stayed and worked during the flood emergency.”
On Tuesday morning, members of the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners passed the hat before their regular meeting.
The announcement of the total amount collected will take place at the annual conference.
“As soon as the floodwater receded, the staff accepted the call to action to get the businesses back in service,” Meredith said.
