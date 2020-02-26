KEARNEY — Residents of new rural subdivisions will pay for most of the upkeep of the roads in their neighborhoods for five years, according to regulations approved Tuesday by the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners.
“If it’s a county road, then we have to take care of it. The houses bring in a lot of taxes, but it’s hard on the roads,” Commissioner Dennis Reiter of Elm Creek said during Tuesday’s discussion about ways the county could share street and road maintenance expenses with rural subdivisions without deterring the development of rural housing to broaden the tax base and help attract new population.
The commissioners voted 6-1 with Chairman Bill McMullen of Kearney casting the “no” vote. The regulations were drafted by Deputy Buffalo County Attorney Andy Hoffmeister. In addition to new subdivisions, the regulations will affect existing subdivisions that don’t have maintenance agreements with the county.
Hoffmeister’s regulations will require developers to supply gravel for their streets during the first two years and to grade the streets and maintain the shoulders. For the next three years, the developer will keep the streets graveled, while the county will grade the streets and plow snow. If streets are paved, the county would keep the snow plowed.
In addition, new rural subdivisions must set up cluster mail delivery and collection facilities so the county’s motor graders don’t need to plow around individual mailboxes. Streets leading from subdivisions to paved highways must construct “aprons.” These 125-foot paved approaches are intended to boost safety for motor grader operators, who no longer will need to inch onto highways to grade the last few feet of the gravel roads from subdivisions.
The aprons could add $25,000-$30,000 to the costs of developing a new rural neighborhood.
Hoffmeister’s regulations establish standards for roads and streets in new rural subdivisions. As already is required, developers must build streets, according to the county’s specifications, before the county board will approve a plat so the developer can sell individual lots.
Most counties and municipalities approve plats before streets and roads are built so developers may begin recouping expenses sooner.
“We are unique. We’re one of the few (counties) that require roads to be built before we approve a subdivision,” Hoffmeister said.
In discussions leading up to Tuesday’s vote, the county board had heard concerns that the wrong approach to road standards and cost sharing could deter new housing development, which is badly needed to attract workers to the county.
Buffalo County’s 2 percent unemployment rate is among the lowest in Nebraska, but road construction, repair and maintenance costs continue to climb for the county, which has been investing in more equipment and personnel to grade and haul gravel to the county’s 1,500 miles of heavily used rural roads.
Before Tuesday’s vote McMullen suggested the road regulations be tabled for additional study and discussion, but other board members outnumbered McMullen and voted to approve the regulations as Hoffmeister presented them.
“We’ve been working on it for quite a few years. It would be nice to have it as perfect as possible,” McMullen said.
Commissioner Ron Loeffelholz of Kearney said, “It’s not perfect, but it’s an improvement and we’ve worked on it a long time.”
Commissioner Ivan Klein of Gibbon agreed with Loeffelholz.
“The public wants something done. The added traffic has become an issue, and so is the burden of maintenance,” Klein said.