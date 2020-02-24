KEARNEY — With almost 40 rural subdivisions and the influx of population to rural neighborhoods showing no sign of slowing, the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday will resume its discussion of cost-sharing on the roads and streets that serve new subdivisions.
The question of who is responsible for the streets and roads serving those subdivisions commanded most of the county board’s meeting on Jan. 28.
During that meeting Deputy County Attorney Andy Hoffmeister outlined a plan that established standards for roads and streets in new rural subdivisions and spelled out how developers and the county would share costs for those roads.
In addition to hearing Hoffmeister’s plan, the county board heard concerns that the wrong approach to road standards and cost sharing could deter the addition of new housing, which is badly needed to attract workers to the county.
Buffalo County’s 2 percent unemployment rate is among the lowest in Nebraska.
Road construction, repair and maintenance costs continue to climb for the county, which has been investing in more equipment and personnel to grade and haul gravel to the county’s 1,500 miles of heavily used rural roads.
During the Jan. 28 meeting, Hoffmeister reviewed regulations he drafted to defray the county’s costs when new subdivisions are established. He proposed that new rural subdivisions set up cluster mail delivery and collection facilities so graders don’t need to plow around individual mailboxes, and that streets leading from subdivisions to paved highways construct what he calls “aprons.” These 125-foot paved stretches would boost safety for motor grader operators, who would no longer need to inch out onto highways to grade the last few feet of the gravel roads from subdivisions.
The aprons could add $25,000-$30,000 to the costs of developing a new rural neighborhood. Hoffmeister also proposes that developers supply gravel for their streets during the first two years of their new subdivisions and take responsibility for grading the streets and maintaining the shoulders. For the next three years the developer would keep the streets graveled, while the county will grade the streets and plow snow.
If streets are paved, the county would keep the snow plowed.
Craig Bennett, a land development and planning professional from Kearney, said Hoffmeister’s regulations could deter rural development by adding costs for developers while delaying when they can begun recouping their development costs.
Bennett, who is employed at Miller & Associates Consulting Engineers, said Buffalo County won’t grant developers a final plat, so they can begin selling lots, until streets are built. Bennett said every municipality he deals with grants final plats after all other requirements are satisfied. With their subdivisions platted, developers then can begin selling lots to cover street and other development costs.
“If you’re requiring developers to meet all these standards, when will the final plat be approved?” Bennett said.
Mitch Humphrey of Buffalo Surveying, who helps developers with their projects, said, “I do sympathize with the developers who have to lay out the cash, but the developers I’m working with are dealing with this system.”
Chairman Bill McMullen called for a motion to end discussion and resume the hearing on Tuesday, and the board voted to wait until then to discuss rural subdivision standards.
Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public and begins at 9 a.m. in the commissioners meeting room in the Buffalo County Courthouse, 1512 Central Ave.