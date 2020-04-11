HOLDREGE — Franklin County has its first confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Two Rivers Public Health Department said Friday.
The individuals are a couple: a man in his 70s, who currently is hospitalized, and a woman, in her 60s, who is isolating at home. The seven-county Two Rivers district now has 41 cases of COVID-19, including:
- Buffalo County - 31;
- Dawson County - 3;
- Franklin County - 2;
- Gosper County - 1;
- Kearney County - 3;
- Phelps County - 1.
Harlan County is the only county in Two Rivers that has no reported cases. Health care experts predict that cases will peak in this area around April 22, although that date is not firm.