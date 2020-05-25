HOLDREGE — As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,013 cases of COVID-19 in the seven counties in the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
The DHHS figure includes two new cases in Buffalo County, one new case in Franklin County and seven new cases in Phelps County.
That figure is below the 1,024 cases Two Rivers announced Saturday, but the two agencies often have differing numbers for a variety of reasons.
Totals by county Sunday evening included:
- Dawson — 842
- Buffalo — 140
- Phelps — 13
- Gosper — 13
- Kearney — 11
- Franklin — 5
- Harlan — 0
DHHS reported 12,134 cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, and 150 deaths.
For more information, call DHHS at 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week, or visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
Two Rivers can be reached at 308-995-4778 or trphd.org.