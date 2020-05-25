Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHEASTERN KEARNEY COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHEASTERN BUFFALO COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHWESTERN HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 600 PM CDT MONDAY. * AT 1157 AM CDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED THAT FLOODING CONTINUED TO IMPACT THIS AREA. MANY ROADS REMAIN CLOSED. AREAS NEAR AND NORTH OF KENESAW ARE THE MOST HEAVILY IMPACTED. THIS IS A RESULT OF THE THUNDERSTORMS AND EXCESSIVE RAIN FROM SUNDAY NIGHT. ANY ADDITIONAL RAIN TODAY SHOULD BE RELATIVELY LIGHT AND IS NOT EXPECTED TO CAUSE ADDITIONAL FLOODING ISSUES. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GIBBON, SHELTON, KENESAW, JUNIATA, HEARTWELL AND PROSSER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&