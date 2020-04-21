HOLDREGE — COVID-19 numbers are suddenly soaring in Dawson County. The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 127 new cases Monday, raising Dawson County’s total to 172.
Those 127 new cases, plus four cases in Buffalo County — including one at the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home — brings new case numbers on Monday alone in the seven-county Two River region to 131.
That number is more than 10 times the daily average of new cases late last week, when numbers escalated from 66 on Wednesday (April 15) to 77 Thursday (April 16) to 85 Friday (April 17) and 97 on Saturday evening.
Two Rivers now has 240 total cases of COVID-19 in the district.
Broken down by age group, the 127 new cases in Dawson County include:
- 14 men in their 20s
- 23 men in their 30s
- 11 men in their 40s
- 16 men in their 50s
- 7 men in their 60s.
- 15 women in their 20s
- 12 women in their 30s
- 13 women in their 40s
- 11 women in their 50s
- 3 women in their 60s
- 2 pediatric cases
Dawson County now has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Hall County, which includes Grand Island, tops the state, with 531 cases. Douglas County, where Omaha is located, has 291.
Monday’s new cases in Buffalo County included two men in their 40s and one man in his 50s, along with the CNVH individual, whose age was not provided. Four cases have now been confirmed at the veterans’ home.
Two Rivers did enhanced testing of 238 individuals in Lexington Friday and Saturday, in partnership with the National Guard and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Area business, healthcare, and emergency responders were prioritized for this testing.
Due to a clerical error in a Sunday press release, Two Rivers reported an incorrect number of individuals tested.
As of 5:45 p.m. Monday, the state case total in Nebraska is 1,648. County-by-county totals in Two Rivers are: Buffalo, 55; Dawson, 172; Franklin, 3; Gosper, 6; Harlan, 0, Kearney, 4; and Phelps, 1.
These numbers reflect only people whose cases have are determined by testing. Tests are done at the discretion of healthcare providers. Tests are more likely for individuals who are critical essential infrastructure staff, a direct contact of a laboratory-confirmed case, a healthcare worker, a first responder, or persons aged 65 or older.
Five more Nebraskans died of COVID-19 over the weekend, including a Hall County man in his 60s and a Hall County woman in her 80s, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to 33, according to the Department of Health and Human Services dashboard.
DHHS maintains a statewide COVID-19 information line. Call (402) 552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Or, contact Two Rivers Public Health Department at (888) 669-7154 or visit trphd.org.