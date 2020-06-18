KEARNEY — Testing for COVID-19 will take place 8 a.m.-noon Saturday and Sunday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 Ave. N.
Residents first should take the COVID-19 assessment on the TestNebraska website, according to Gov. Pete Ricketts. They then will be notified via phone or email if they qualify for a test and directed when to come. They will be tested in their vehicles.
If a person tests positive, a contact tracer with the local or state public health team will alert them about safely self-isolating. The contact tracer also will ask where the person has been recently and with whom they have been in close contact. This allows the contract tracer to identify others who have been exposed and may be at risk.
People who previously tested negative but are presenting new symptoms are encouraged to complete an updated assessment at TestNebraska.com or TestNebraska.com/es for Spanish to determine whether they should be retested.
For more information, visit TestNebraska.com
As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 17,226 cases of COVID-19 and 234 deaths in the state.