KEARNEY — Testing for COVID-19 will take place 8-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 38-07 N Ave. However, citizens must meet certain criteria before being tested.
Citizens should first take the COVID-19 assessment on the TestNebraska website, according to Gov. Pete Ricketts.
After taking the assessment, citizens who fit the criteria will be notified via phone or email that they qualify to be tested for COVID-19. They will be tested in their cars at the fairgrounds.
If a person tests positive, a contact tracer with the local or state public health team will contact them about safely self-isolating. The contact tracer will also ask where the person has recently been, and with whom they have been in close contact. This information helps identify others who have been exposed to the virus and may be at risk.
Because people can develop symptoms quickly, Nebraskans are asked to update their assessments periodically as needed.
As of 6 p.m. Monday, there were 12,355 cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 150 deaths.