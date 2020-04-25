COZAD — Feeling glum? Reach out to a chum!
Wilson Public Library has begun a pen pal program for children in grades K-6 during the COVID-19 quarantine. It will last through July 31, or until the library reopens entirely to the public.
Children can write to the library and tell about their day, such as the books they’ve enjoyed or the new tricks they’ve taught their pet. They can send drawings, too.
Letters should include the child’s name, grade and a return address. Letters may be mailed to the library at 910 Meridian Ave., Cozad, NE 69130; or put into the designated slot on the north side of the library building.
Staff members will respond with a letter mailed to the provided address. For more details, visit wilsonpubliclibrary.org or the Facebook page at Wilson Public Library.