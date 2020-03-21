COZAD — The Wilson Public Library in Cozad will be closed today (Saturday).
It will reopen Monday, but the staff will work behind locked doors due to risks of COVID-19.
If the public wants to renew items, or would like to check out items and knows the titles/formats of those items, call 308-784-2019. Library staff will collect the items, check them out and leave them outside the north door to be picked up. Items may be returned in the book drop on the north side of the building.
The card catalog can be found at wpl.follettdestiny.com. Click on Wilson Public Library for the catalog.
Those who need essential services such as fax, copies or computers (for unemployment benefits, for job applications, etc., not for checking Facebook, playing games, etc.), will be let into the library briefly if they call ahead.
All public programs are canceled at least through the end of March.