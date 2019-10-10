LEXINGTON — A Cozad man, who was arrested during a drug bust in March 2018, has pleaded guilty to use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and two other drug-related charges.
According to court records, William “Tuffy” Kostman, 47, of Cozad pleaded guilty in September in Dawson County District Court.
Kostman was charged with the felony nearly a year after Cozad Police received a warrant to search Kostman’s house in March 2018, court records say. CPD learned from an informant that Kostman was selling drugs from his house.
In exchange for Kostman’s plea, the following charges were dropped:
- Felony in possession of a stolen firearm.
- Five felony possession of a controlled substance.
- Misdemeanor theft by receiving up to $500.
- One infraction possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.
- One infraction possession or use of drug paraphernalia.
Kostman also pleaded guilty to the following felonies: distribution of methamphetamines stemming from a July 2018 incident, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony stemming from a February incident. The following charges were dropped from these cases in exchange for Kostman’s pleas:
- An additional felony distribution of methamphetamines in the July 2018 incident.
- Four possession of a controlled substance in the February incident.
- One infraction possession of one ounce or less of marijuana in the February incident.
- One infraction possession or use of drug paraphernalia in the February incident.
Kostman was charged in February for all of his crimes, which occurred in March 2018, July 2018 and February. He since has posted 10 percent of a $50,000 bond for all incidents.
Court records don’t outline the July 2018 and February incidents but do provide details about the March 2018 case:
When police entered Kostman’s house, four men, including Kostman, were within reach of firearms. Kostman was within reach of a stolen 1911 handgun. The gun was fully loaded with a bullet in the chamber.
Law enforcement searched the house and three vehicles outside the house.
CPD confiscated the following items from Kostman’s house: two Ambien pills, seven Xanax pills, a bag of LSD blotter paper, a straw containing cocaine, a small crystal rock of methamphetamine, a stolen laptop computer and an unidentified amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Five guns, nine cellphones, two computer tablets, a USB drive shaped like a bullet and a digital camcorder also were seized during the search.
Four other people inside the house were secured in patrol cars during the search, but were not charged with any crimes.
Kostman’s sentencing for all charges is slated for Nov. 18. Each felony charge carries a penalty of one to 50 years in prison.
