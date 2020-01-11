LEXINGTON — A Cozad man, who was arrested in a drug bust in March 2018, has been sentenced to 93 days in jail and 3½ years probation.
According to court records, William “Tuffy” Kostman, 48, was sentenced Wednesday in Dawson County District Court for three different incidents — use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in March 2018, distributing methamphetamines in July 2018 and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in February 2019. He was arrested Feb. 20, 2019.
Kostman was awarded three days credit on his jail sentence for time he already served in Dawson County Jail. He started his jail sentence Wednesday, according to court records.
He pleaded guilty to the three felony charges in September. In exchange for his pleas, the following charges were dropped by the court:
- One felony distribution of methamphetamines charge stemming from the July 2018 incident.
- One felony in possession of a stolen firearm charges in the March 2018 incident.
- Five felony possession of a controlled substance charges in the March 2018 incident.
- One misdemeanor theft by receiving up to $500 charge in the March 2018 incident.
- One infraction possession of 1 ounce or less of marijuana charge in the March 2018 incident.
- One infraction possession or use of drug paraphernalia charge in the March 2018 incident.
- Four possession of a controlled substance charges in the February 2019 incident.
- One infraction possession of 1 ounce or less of marijuana charge in the February 2019 incident.
- One infraction possession or use of drug paraphernalia charge in the February 2019 incident.
Court records provide details about the March 2018 case but not the other two incidents:
When police entered Kostman’s house, he was within reach of a stolen 1911 handgun, which was loaded with a bullet in the chamber.
Law enforcement searched the house and the three vehicles outside the house.
The Cozad police confiscated the following items from Kostman’s house: two Ambien pills, seven Xanax pills, a bag of LSD blotter paper, a straw containing cocaine, a small crystal rock of methamphetamine, a stolen laptop computer and an unidentified amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Five guns, nine cellphones, two computer tablets, a USB drive shaped like a bullet and a digital camcorder also were seized during the search.
