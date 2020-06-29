JOHNSON LAKE — A 38-year-old Cozad man died Saturday after driving his vehicle into Johnson Lake.
According to Gosper County Sheriff Dennis Ocken, the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Johnson Lake State Recreation Area at 9:21 p.m. Saturday. A 2006 Jeep driven by Juan Gonzalez of Cozad was traveling northbound on Johnson Lake Drive when his vehicle drove through a bridge guardrail on the outlet bridge of Johnson Lake.
The Jeep entered the water and was submerged. The Lexington Rescue Dive Team responded and located the Jeep in about 20 feet of water. Gonzalez, the only occupant of the vehicle, was recovered and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol appears to be a factor in the accident, according to Ocken.
The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident. They were assisted by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, the Johnson Lake EMS, Elwood Fire and Rescue and the Lexington Dive and Rescue Team.