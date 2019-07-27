GRAND ISLAND — A fiscal year 2020 budget that requires $323,412 less in property taxes was approved Thursday by the Central Platte Natural Resources District Board.
The total property tax asking will be $4,204,344 for a $20.8 million budget of expenditures, said CPNRD General Manager Lyndon Vogt.
When asked why the property tax asking has declined, Vogt said the two big reasons are the Upper Prairie/Silver/Moores Flood Control Project in the Grand Island area is wrapping up and the district’s debt has been paid for improvement projects on irrigation canals in Dawson County used for groundwater recharge.
Also at Thursday’s board meeting in Grand Island, the next meeting was moved from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29. A public hearing to set the tax levy is scheduled at 1:45 p.m., ahead of the 2 p.m. regular meeting.
Vogt said it’s expected that property values in district, which runs along the north side of the Platte River from Dawson County to west of Columbus, will be nearly the same as last year.
If so, the levy will drop from 2.5 cents per $100 valuation to 2.39 cents.
In other business Thursday, the board approved second phase integrated water management plans for the CPNRD and the Platte Basin. Vogt said all Platte Basin NRDs now have had public hearings on the basin plan, so it will be fully approved soon.
The CPNRD board and staff have started a process to update the district’s four-volume Groundwater Management Plan.
Vogt said it was written in the late 1980s and had a slight update in 1992. Since then, a lot of groundwater-related studies have been made and information gathered that needs to be in the plan.
Another goal is to make the document “more reader friendly.”
Vogt expects it will take up to 18 months for board committees and staff to work on the update. They will be assisted by Olsson Associates staff from Lincoln. The firm was hired for that job Thursday at a cost of $102,000.
When the rewrite is finished, it will require a public hearing and full board approval, Vogt said.