GRAND ISLAND — A property tax levy of slightly less than 2.4 cents per $100 valuation was approved Thursday to help fund the Central Platte Natural Resources District’s fiscal year 2019-20 budget.
The budget includes $20.8 million in expenditures.
According to a CPNRD press release, the property taxes approved by the board in July as part of the new budget total $4,204,344.77, which is $323,412.83 less than in the FY2019 budget.
When asked by the Hub at the July meeting why the property tax asking has declined, CPNRD General Manager Lyndon Vogt said the two big reasons are that the Upper Prairie/Silver/Moores Flood Control Project in the Grand Island area is wrapping up and the district’s debt has been paid for improvement projects on irrigation canals in Dawson County used for groundwater recharge.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
The FY2020 levy means the owner of a house valued at $100,000 will pay $23.80 for CPNRD projects that include flood reduction, nitrate management, water use management, soil health, cost-share funds to ag producers, recreation and education.
Total valuation within the Central Platte, which is comprised of all or part of 11 counties, was up approximately 0.5 percent to $17,666,288,850, the press release says.
Also Thursday, the CPNRD directors selected JEO Consulting to evaluate management alternatives for a 157-acre Dawson County property purchased by the district in April 2018.
The Schroeder property was purchased to retire the irrigation and gain savings of 107 acre-feet of groundwater use. Now, the goal is to evaluate other potential uses of the site to help meet requirements of the CPNRD and Platte Basin integrated water resources management plans for an overappropriated area of the basin and also Nebraska’s New Depletions Plan.
Also related to integrated water resources, a recharge agreement approved with the Nebraska Community Foundation for the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program changes the way CPNRD is paid for groundwater recharge from seepage through the Six Mile, Cozad, Thirty Mile and Orchard Alfalfa canals in non-irrigation season.
The total amount diverted into the canals will be measured by CPNRD with automated measuring and recording gates, and adjusted by subtracting any deliveries or releases made and recorded by the irrigation districts.
In other business, the board approved a resolution to improve the Richard Plautz Crane Viewing Site Trail Project near Gibbon on the south side of the Platte River.
The resolution will be included with a Recreational Trails Program grant application for cost-share funds for improvements that include replacing the nature trail’s asphalt surface with concrete, constructing a new concrete parking lot and renovating parts of the viewing platform.