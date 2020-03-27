GRAND ISLAND — The Central Platte Natural Resources District has received two grants for a project to rehabilitate the Plautz crane viewing site along the Platte River south of the Gibbon.
The project built in the mid-1990s near the intersection of Lowell and Elm Island roads has two elevated wooden viewing decks, a 1,650-foot trail and parking lot.
It provides a safe area for people to view sandhill and whooping cranes during spring migration season. One goal for its construction was to reduce the number of vehicles parking on nearby country roads heavily used by local farmers.
According to a press release, the CPNRD board was told during its conference call meeting Thursday that the district recently received a $259,500 grant through the Recreational Trails Program administered by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
CPNRD must contribute a 20 percent matching share for the grant, which will be used to remove the deteriorated asphalt nature trail and replace it with concrete that is 8 feet wide and 5 inches thick. The 1,033-square-foot parking lot’s graveled surface will be replaced by 8-inch thick concrete.
Wooden planks on the viewing decks also will be replaced.
In February, it was announced that the Nebraska Environmental Trust Grants Committee is recommending a $50,000 grant to CPNRD as a cost share for non-trail related improvements at the site.
Those funds will be used for clearing activities, including removal of two large trees; installation of 2,700 feet of erosion control silt fencing during construction; 803 tons of quartzite riprap on the southeast side of the Lowell Road bridge; planting 600 willow stakes for a natural, ecologically friendly bank stabilization; and seeding and mulching after the nature trail has been reconstructed.
NET grants officially will be awarded in April.
CPNRD Assistant Manager Jesse Mintken is coordinating efforts to hire an engineer to complete project plans and regulatory clearance.
In other business Thursday, the board was told the following directors have filed for re-election: Jay Richeson, of Gothenburg, Subdistrict 1; Dwayne Margritz of Lexington, Subdistrict 2; Marvion Reichert of Elm Creek, Subdistrict 3; Lon Bohn of Gibbon, Subdistrict 4 (two years); Jim Bendfeldt of Kearney, Subdistrict 5; Mick Reynolds of Wood River, Subdistrict 6; Jerry Wiese of Grand Island, Subdistrict 7; LeRoy Arends of Grand Island, Subdistrict 8; Doug Reeves of Central City, Subdistrict 9; and Barry Obermiller of Grand Island, Subdistrict 10.
Incumbent Keith Stafford of Kearney is not seeking re-election in Subdistrict 4, but Eric Davis of Kearney has filed as a candidate.
The board also:
- Was told by General Manager Lyndon Vogt that most CPNRD employees have been working from home since March 16 and the Grand Island office is closed to walk-in traffic.
- Awarded a $107,971.15 contract to Sargent Irrigation to construct 18 groundwater monitoring wells in Buffalo, Custer, Dawson and Frontier counties. The additional data will be used in the CPNRD Groundwater Management Program.
- Appointed Director Deb VanMatre of Gibbon as CPNRD representative on Platte River Resilience Fund Advisory Committee. The fund is for long-term control of phragmites and potential future invasive species in Platte streams and tributaries.
- Appointed Vogt to replace biologist Mark Czaplewski, who will retire Tuesday, on the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program Land Committee. Reichert is the alternate.