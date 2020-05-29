GRAND ISLAND — JEO Consulting Group’s Lincoln office was approved Thursday by the Central Platte Natural Resources District to design upgrades to the Richard Plautz Crane Viewing Site along the Platte River south of Gibbon.
The design cost will be negotiated. JEO’s Grand Island office will supervise project construction.
The overall project is estimated to cost $315,000 and will be completed by late spring 2021. CPNRD’s share is $16,000.
The site built in the mid-1990s has two elevated wooden viewing decks, a 1,650-foot trail and a parking lot to provide a safe area for the public to view sandhill and whooping cranes as they migrate through Nebraska in the spring. One goal was to reduce traffic and parking along nearby county roads heavily used by local residents, according to a CPNRD press release.
Another benefit is increasing public awareness of wildlife in Nebraska’s Central Platte River Basin.
CPNRD has received two grants for the project at the intersection of Elm Island and Lowell roads.
One is a $259,500 Recreational Trails Program grant administered by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. CPNRD will contribute a 20 percent matching share, with those funds used for any needed deck repairs.
The grant funds will be used to remove the nearly 1,660 linear feet of deteriorated asphalt nature trail and replace it with concrete that is 8 feet wide and 6 inches thick. Concrete also will be used to pave the 1,033-square-yard gravel parking lot.
CPNRD Assistant Manager Jesse Mintken reported at the meeting that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has released new flood maps for parts of Hall County and northwest Grand Island.
They include changes related to the Prairie/Silver/Moores Flood Control Project, which are posted at grand-island.com/departments/regional-planning/regional-planning/flood-maps. Mintken said the revisions reduce the floodplain and requirements for flood insurance for hundreds of property owners.
There is a 90-day appeal period. If there are no valid appeals, the changes take effect Sept. 25.