GRAND ISLAND — Grant funds to hire a Turkey Creek Watershed flood mitigation plan consultant will be sought by the Central Platte Natural Resources District.
The 49,011-acre watershed runs from northwest of Elm Creek, through south Kearney, to the Platte River east of Kearney.
On Thursday, CPNRD board members voted at their meeting in Grand Island to apply for a study grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service for Watershed Flood Prevention and Operations funding.
CPNRD General Manager Lyndon Vogt told the Hub that, if approved, the grant will be similar to two others awarded to the district in November for the Lower Wood River Watershed downstream of Riverdale and Dawson County’s Spring-Buffalo Creek Watershed.
CPNRD’s grants for those two studies total $1.35 million. The funds are for a two-year planning phase to identify structural and non-structural alternatives to improve flood resiliency, mitigate flood damages and improve soil health.
Vogt said in November consultants will determine if single or multi-structure projects are the answer in the watersheds. He added that the studies will get a project or projects to the 30 percent design stage and provide information needed to seek construction grants or other funding.
The Lower Wood River Watershed plan will involve 232,295 acres in Buffalo, Hall and Merrick counties downstream of Riverdale.
The towns of Wood River, Gibbon and Shelton experienced the greatest impact from March 2019 flooding that triggered a Federal Emergency Management Administration disaster declaration. Similar flooding July 10 was caused by runoff from heavy rains.
Vogt said the study is only in the Lower Wood River area because an NRCS grant is limited to approximately 250,000 acres.
The Spring-Buffalo Creek Watershed plan grant covers 266,870 acres in Dawson, Custer and Buffalo counties. NRCS allowed more than 250,000 acres because two watersheds are a part of a combined plan.
The key issue there is mitigating flood damages to irrigation canal infrastructure and ag properties.
Vogt said Thursday that consultant bids for the Wood River and Buffalo-Spring Creek watersheds likely will be ready for CPNRD board consideration this spring
Also in November, an NRCS grant was awarded to the Lower Loup NRD for a study of 251,000 acres in southeast Custer County’s Mud Creek Watershed, including areas around Litchfield, Mason City, Ansley, Broken Bow and Merna.
Fire help, office space
In other CPNRD business Thursday, the board approved a $64,441 bid from Scholl Fire & Fuels Management of Walla Walla, Wash., to assist the NRD and landowner groups with prescribed fires this spring.
The only other bid received was for more than $82,000.
Vogt said a focus will be invasive cedar tree control in southern Dawson County grazing lands.
When presenting the bids to the board, CPNRD Assistant Manager Jesse Mintken said the spring work likely will involve 17-20 burns and 4,000-6,000 acres.
The board also approved adding a 20-foot-by-40-foot CPNRD finished office space if Thirty-Mile Irrigation District officials decide to build a 40-foot-by-120-foot shop and warehouse southwest of Cozad.
Vogt told the Hub that CPNRD currently rents office space in Lexington for management of its irrigation canal interests and other programs.
He said a decision by the Thirty-Mile board on whether to build the shop-warehouse project likely will be known by the March 26 CPNRD board meeting.