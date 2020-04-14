KEARNEY — Crane River Theater has canceled its summer productions “God of Carnage” and “Cinderella.”
The cancellation is due to the health and safety of audience members, artists and volunteers.
“With so many public health-related restrictions, recommendations and warnings nationwide, it is no longer possible to prepare, rehearse or perform those two productions,” said Steve Barth, Crane River Artistic Director, about the announcement.
Crane River plans to continue to move forward with their productions of ‘Mamma Mia’ and ‘Celebrate Broadway’ on their originally scheduled dates in July and August.