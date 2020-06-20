KEARNEY — When COVID-19 slammed into the theater world, Steve Barth picked up the phone.
In April, he called the 32 performers due to come to Kearney this spring for Crane River Theater’s summer season. Barth, the artistic executive director, told them the first show was canceled, but others were still on.
A few weeks later, he called them to say the second show was canceled. Eventually, he canceled the whole season.
“Even if we were able to open the doors at the Merryman (Performing Arts Center), where our shows are held, how many people could we get in? Is that a financially smart decision? It takes between $40,000 and $50,000 to do a show. I have to be sure I can cover the cost,” he said.
Early in the year, he had sat in on auditions in six cities, where between 1,000 and 1,500 people tried out for about 50 to 60 festivals and shows across the country.
“We fight for the good ones,” he said. “A good actor gets called back by many theaters, and I have to convince them to come to Kearney. Most of them have never been to Nebraska, but once they’ve been here, they want to come back.”
Tough decisions
As COVID-19 battered the nation early on, Barth had decisions to make.
He still planned to bring in all 32 performers, but in May “when we realized we’d be bringing in people from all over the country from hot spots like Washington and New York, we asked, is it smart to have 30 people rehearse together? Government restrictions then wouldn’t allow us to do that,” he said.
“We couldn’t have more than 10 people in one spot, but our shows often required more than that on stage. There was social distancing, too. How can Cinderella and Prince Charming maintain a 6-foot distance from each other?”
He canceled “Cinderella,” which was set to run this weekend at the Cope Amphitheater in Yanney Heritage Park, and “held out as long as we could for ‘Mamma Mia’ (set for this summer at the Merryman). To assemble this wonderful group and realize now we weren’t going to be able to have them was difficult,” he said.
Crane River will present both “Cinderella” and “Mamma Mia” in 2021 and has extended contracts for 2021 to cast members selected for 2020.
“I realize things change; they may have just graduated or gotten a longer gig at another theater, but I hope we can secure most of them,” he said.
Raising money
Since 65 percent of the theater’s income is earned in the summer, performers who come to Kearney do a lot more than act on stage. They perform at 12 libraries throughout Nebraska, offer educational programs with Kearney Park and Recreation, lead camps at the Kearney Area Children’s Museum and oversee high school workshops.
This summer, those performers aren’t here, so to make up some of that revenue, Crane River is offering 21 weeklong online theater camps. To keep classes interactive, they are limited to 15 students.
“We reached out to the best teachers we’ve had in last 10 years,” Barth said. “People hesitated to sign up at first, but once they did it, everyone signed up for more classes,” Barth said.
‘Falling into place’
Other challenges have been much trickier.
“With ‘Mamma Mia,’ we anticipated huge crowds, but we lost all that revenue, and therein lies the challenge. Initially our concern was, how do we (financially) make it to next week? Then the next week?”
Crane River got a grant from the Paycheck Protection Program that ran through this week. Grants also are available from Humanities Nebraska. The theater has applied for a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. “This is a week-by-week process, but somehow, things keep falling into place for us to continue,” Barth said.
On the plus side, sponsors who had committed for the season have maintained their support despite vacant stages. In appreciation, the theater will upgrade sponsors to the next level of sponsorship for the coming season at no charge.
Looking ahead
Barth still hasn’t thrown in the towel on this season. He still hopes to do a Celebrate Broadway revue with just a few performers at some point, and “A Christmas Story” still is set Dec. 17-20 for the Merryman Performing Arts Center.
He’s looking optimistically at Crane River’s 2021 season, its 13th, which starts in February. Every season the theater must choose a cast, secure royalties and secure venues. Since Crane River doesn’t have its own theater, it negotiates with the Merryman, the World Theatre and the city’s Park and Recreation Department, which operates the Cope Amphitheater at Yanney Park, where a family friendly summer musical is performed.
Crane River normally offers seven shows each season, but next year, Barth hopes to do nine shows to give season ticket holders two extra shows, both free.
“It would be our way of saying, ‘thank you,’” he said.