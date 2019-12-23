GIBBON — The Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary will begin taking reservations for crane season activities starting at 9 a.m. Jan. 2.
Reservations may be made online, over the phone or at the center.
There are many viewing opportunities from Rowe’s new discover stations along the Platte River near sandhill crane overnight roosts. Details are posted at rowe.audubon.org/birds.
The Nicolson Center is open year-round, but will be closed from Christmas Day through New Year’s Day. There will be extended hours 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. from Feb. 15 through April 15.
Online crane season registrations may be made at rowe.audubon.org or call 308-468-5282.
