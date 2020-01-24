RAVENNA — A Ravenna woman was injured Thursday morning after losing control of her vehicle on Ravenna Road and being hit by another vehicle.
Around 9:30 a.m. Mary Ann Tillemans, 44, of Ravenna was driving a 2005 Buick south on Ravenna Road near 310 Road when she lost control on the slick roadway and began sliding sideways into the northbound lane, said a Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office accident report. Tillemans’ car crossed the center line and was hit on the driver’s side by a 2007 Mercury driven by Aiden Cronin, 17, of Ravenna, who was driving north.
Tillemans was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where she was treated for her injuries and transferred to an undisclosed hospital. Cronin was transported to Kearney Regional Medical Center, however, her medical condition was unavailable.
Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, the report said. Both cars were a total loss.