MINDEN — Cheyanne Ellis was encouraged to find a subject that interested her when she was researching a project for her Girl Scout Gold Award.
Cheyanne pondered ideas such as working with animals or at Pioneer Village in Minden, but then she had an idea that was close to her heart. Cheyanne’s 8-year-old twin cousins, Lex and Lane Long, both have autism. She wanted to find a way to help them and raise awareness for children with autism spectrum disorder.
The project earned Cheyanne the Gold Award, and she was one of 20 Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska to receive it. The award is earned by a high school Girl Scout who demonstrates extraordinary leadership in developing meaningful and lasting solutions to local, national and global challenges. Cheyanne has been a member of Troop 648 since she was in kindergarten.
She contacted Katie Schmidt, the boys’ K-3 life skills teacher at Minden East Elementary School, and told Schmidt about her idea to create sensory boards for their classroom. Sensory sensitivity is a common factor for people with autism. Sensory sensitivity issues may include sights, sounds, smells, tastes, touch, balance and body awareness, according to the Autism Speaks website.
“A lot of autistic kids don’t (like sensory objects),” said Tammy Ellis, Cheyanne’s mom. “You just have to work with them to get used to different things. We’ve learned a lot since my sister had these twins.”
The classroom did have sensory boards and boxes but they were beginning to age. Schmidt jumped on board with Cheyanne’s idea.
In order to buy the supplies she needed to create the sensory objects, Cheyanne raised money through a bake sale at a Minden craft show last winter.
She used objects such as sandpaper, seashells, rocks, buttons, glitter and marbles to create 20 sensory boards. Along with the sensory boards, she created 12 sensory bottles filled with different solutions such as dish soap and water or vegetable oil and water. She also placed advertisements in the local newspaper and chamber of commerce newsletter and hung posters around the school to educate residents and her peers about people with autism.
“They are people, too. They do have feelings,” Tammy said.
When Cheyanne and Tammy took the sensory objects into the classroom, the twins instantly were drawn to them.
“As we were talking to their teacher they just started playing with them right away,” Tammy said. “Lex just took off with it and was really intrigued by the motion of the bottles.”
“They were excited,” Cheyanne added.
Cheyanne graduated from Minden High School this year, and she plans to attend Nebraska College of Technical Agricultural in Curtis this fall to become a vet tech.
Cheyanne and her family hope that her project not only will raise awareness about autism, but help people better understand those on the autism spectrum disorder, like Lex and Lane.
“They are lovable, and they will love on you. They can’t say it, but they can show it,” Tammy said.