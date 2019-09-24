KEARNEY — Mission Avenue, the thrift store for the Crossroads Center Rescue Mission, is a finalist for the First National Bank of Omaha’s 2019 Community First Awards.
The awards reward nonprofit organizations that work to strengthen communities across the bank’s service area.
Nonprofit organizations were invited to nominate their community project in August. First National Bank employees selected 20 finalists from the qualifying nominations.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
The public is invited to vote for the top projects through Friday at woobox.com/qzrng5. Individuals are allowed one vote per day.
The winning nonprofit will receive $25,000 in cash to support its project. One second-place winner will receive $10,000 and one third-place winner will receive $5,000.
Vying for the award are projects in Nebraska, Kansas, Illinois, Colorado and South Dakota. Winners will be announced in early October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.