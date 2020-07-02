HOLDREGE — Ashley Brock typically spends her summers acting and directing music for the Crane River Theater. This summer, she opened a new business.
When the coronavirus pandemic shut down most of the arts community season, Brock found herself looking to do something positive.
“I needed to really take this as God giving me some time to create something I’ve always wanted to do. I just said, ‘I’m really going to make this work,’” she said.
Brock teaches general and vocal music at Holdrege Public Schools. It always has been her dream to open her own music studio, and she decided to make that dream a reality. But as she talked about the idea with her mom, the business became much more than just a studio.
On Friday, Brock will open the doors to The Crystal Leaf and Serenity Studios at 615 Fourth Ave. in Holdrege. The Holdrege Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m., and there will be giveaways taking place throughout the day at the store.
Brock will teach piano and vocal lessons at Serenity Studios, and the Crystal Leaf is a holistic tea room where customers can try a variety of loose-leaf teas, enjoy art and learn about crystals. The store will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed on Sunday.
Each aspect of Brock’s business is something that has brought joy to her own life. When she began the process of opening a studio, her hope was to bring it to the former opera house location in downtown Holdrege. Her studio’s location is the original entrance to the opera house.
“It’s very special to me. One reason I really wanted to be in this space is bringing music back into what used to be the opera house,” she said.
Brock will teach individual and group piano lessons as well as voice lessons, vocal coaching, audition prep and workshops.
“I’ve always wanted to have a space where I can teach privately and kind of offer a really high quality private lesson experience to people of smaller communities. Sometimes, it’s hard to have access to that. Sometimes, they have to travel to bigger towns or cities to have access to that. I’ve always wanted to put a studio where I’m living and give people the opportunity to have that,” she said.
While one side of the building primarily is dedicated to music and lessons, the other side focuses on Brock’s other passions.
Brock has Crohn’s Disease, and she is currently in remission from the disease. In her search to sustain that state, she began researching ways to stay healthy and learned about the healing benefits of tea.
“Tea and the healing benefits of tea that just come naturally with drinking tea is something that has helped me a ton. Learning about it has been important, and now I can share that with other people in a way that feels more accessible to people,” she said.
Brock explained that tea has been known to help with digestion, kidney function and overall mental clarity. Caffeinated versions of tea can be a replacement for coffee for people who need something less acidic to drink. There are also additives that can be placed in tea such as peppermint that can help with headaches and stomachaches.
“It’s just really neat to learn about something that naturally grows that can have so many health benefits for someone,” Brock said.
The Crystal Leaf will have 18 to 24 varieties of loose-leaf tea available to try or purchase. If customers want to try a cup, there will be a brewing station available. While they are enjoying their tea, they can admire the array of teacups available for purchase or browse the art.
Brock’s mom, Angela Carroll, is a photographer, and she will be the resident artist at the Crystal Leaf. Her photographs of landscapes and nature add to the tranquil environment at the Crystal Leaf. Brock also will have a space for other artists to display their work. Jeremy Hansen of Smithfield will be the first rotating artist featured at the store.
The Crystal Leaf also will be a place children and adults can have fun with their tea. Patrons can have tea parties at the location on Sunday afternoons. It can be for any event, from a young child’s birthday to a bridal shower. There are dress-up clothes available for kids, and the party will feature a full tea setup, Brock said. The guests will learn about tea etiquette, take photos in their costumes, drink tea, eat cupcakes and create a craft.
Crystals have been another part of Brock’s life that has brought her joy and helped in her faith journey, she explains. She’s been fascinated by rocks and crystals since she was a young girl with a rock collection, but her appreciation for them has deepened in adulthood.
“I’m enthralled by crystals because the way they happen to be inside the earth and how beautiful they are just inside the earth is fascinating to me,” she said. “I feel like crystals have been infused with natural, God-given energy and how they can help support my meditation and my stillness and my reflection time.”
Crystals will be available to purchase, and there also will be a corner of the store that provides resources for customers to learn more about them.
“The goal is just to have a really safe welcoming environment where people can come in and learn,” Brock said.
Students can register July 13-19 for music lessons at Serenity Studios. The Crystal Leaf also will have classes called the Crystal Leaf After Hours. July classes will focus on the seven chakras and the benefits of tea. Amy May will teach Reiki, a type of meditation, at Crystal Leaf and customers are welcome to schedule sessions with her.
As Brock prepared to open the doors to the Crystal Leaf this week, she was most excited to share her passions with the community.
“I think I’m most excited for people to see the space and experience the space and learn about the things that have brought joy in my life,” she said.