KEARNEY – It’s time to take your taste buds on a trip around the world.
The 43rd annual Scott D. Morris International Food and Cultural Festival is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. March 8 in the Health and Sports Center on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.
Hosted by UNK’s International Student Association, the free event features cuisine from 11 different countries, along with cultural performances and country-specific booths with games and educational activities.
Drishya Baral, president of the International Student Association, calls the festival a “beautiful experience” that showcases UNK’s diversity by bringing people from different backgrounds together.
“It’s an important event that celebrates cultures and traditions and embodies the sense of unity at UNK,” said Baral, a junior majoring in advertising and public relations with an international studies minor.
The native of Kathmandu, Nepal, is among the more than 350 international students representing nearly 50 countries currently enrolled at UNK.
A family-friendly event that’s open to the public, the International Food and Cultural Festival brings around 1,500 people to campus each year.
This year’s menu includes items from Japan (rice balls and oyakodon), Korea (bulgogi), Nepal (chicken curry with dry fruit pulao), Oman (chicken kabuli), Italy (pasta with meatballs), Ecuador (torta de choclo), Spain (paella), Australia (fairy bread), Vietnam (sweet and sour ribs), India (bhel puri) and Guyana (sorrel drink).
Students from Korea, Japan, Nepal, Colombia and Mexico will perform during the event.
The International Food and Cultural Festival is sponsored by Morris Printing Group of Kearney, UNK LoperNites, the Pepsi Fund and UNK’s Office of International Education.