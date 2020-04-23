BROKEN BOW — A stimulus package that could result in up to $1.5 million is being initiated in Custer County.
Custer Economic Development Corporation announced Tuesday that it rolled out a “4-County Cash Back” gift card program designed to support small businesses in Custer County that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program also rewards shoppers that spend their money at Custer County businesses by stretching their dollars by 50 percent when they buy gift cards through the program, according to a press release.
Gift certificates may be purchased either online at 4-county-strong.myshopify.com or over the phone with Nebraska State Bank at 308-872-2466. Customers may order gift cards in increments of $50 up to $200 per store. Once they are ordered and paid for, the CEDC will issue a gift card for their chosen business in an amount equal to 150 percent of the amount paid by the customer.
For example, if a customer purchases a $50 gift card for their hairstylist, they will receive a $75 gift card. The CEDC then will distribute the $75 to the participating business.
This program will continue until the matching funds of Custer Economic Development Corporation are exhausted. CEDC has $100,000 available to match 50 percent of gift card purchases.
Executive Director Andrew Ambriz said matching funds were made possible, in part, by the recent sale of the former medical clinic building, which was donated by Leon and Dixie Books. Several local businesses also have donated to the fund to reach the $100,000 goal. Donations to the fund still are being accepted.
“If we exhaust the funds, there will be $200,000 spent on gift cards,” Ambriz said. “Add with the 50 percent match that means $300,000 is being spent in Custer County, which gets us to the impact goal we were trying to reach.”
The first few days of the program will focus on businesses that have been closed or partially closed by the current directed health measure. Then it will expand into retail.
All Custer County businesses are allowed to participate but must opt-in by contacting Ambriz at 402-922-0774, custerdevelopment@gmail.com or Nebraska State Bank at 308-872-2466.
More information also can be found at custercountyne.com under the COVID-19 Resources tab.
Mona Weatherly of the Custer County Chief contributed to this story.