BROKEN BOW — Planning for the 2020 Custer County Fair will proceed as usual for now, the fair board decided at its meeting Thursday.
Fair board administrator Michelle Nelson of Anselmo told the Kearney Hub this morning that the plans will include safety measures such as social distancing.
“But it’s all subject to change,” she added, referring to the lingering uncertainty about the future of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair board’s next meeting is scheduled June 11. Fair dates are July 24-31.
Nelson said this week’s decisions by fair boards in Dawson and Buffalo counties to cancel all public events at their fairs and proceed only with different-than-normal 4-H and FFA events were brought up at the Custer County meeting.
Dawson County’s limited fair July 15-19 may have live competition on the fairgrounds in Lexington that aren’t open to the public with details still to be determined.
The Buffalo County Agricultural Association (Fair) Board decided Tuesday to cancel the July 22-28 fair, but have virtual competitions for 4-H entries that will involve videos submitted by entrants.
“They feel it’s a different situation,” Nelson said about Thursday’s discussion by Custer County Fair Board members, “because those counties have more (COVID-19) cases than we do.”