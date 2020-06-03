KEARNEY — There is no change in results in the election for western Buffalo County’s Board of Commissioners seat.
After Tuesday’s recount of ballots cast in the May 12 county board primary, the margin remained in favor of retired Kearney Police Chief Dan Lynch, 328-324. That’s the same tally as on Election Day.
Elm Creek farmer Marvion Reichert Jr., who finished second in the six-man District 4 race that featured only Republican candidates, wasn’t given an automatic recount because the difference in votes was more than 1 percent, so he paid $129 for the recount.
Reichert’s only recourse now would be to challenge the election result in court, said Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff. Reichert said he probably won’t attempt a court challenge.
Lynch said the coronavirus outbreak made campaigning difficult, and there are no guarantees a write-in candidate won’t challenge him in the Nov. 3 general election, but he is ready to begin learning more about his new elective office.
“I’m hoping we have opportunities to meet people face to face. Every town has a fire hall, and if they’ll let me in, I’ll talk with the people,” Lynch said.
He plans to make roads a priority because good roads benefit people personally and economically.
“When our roads aren’t in good shape, farmers can’t get their crops and livestock out,” he said.