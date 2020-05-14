KEARNEY — Retired Kearney Police Chief Dan Lynch is the apparent winner in the race to represent the western portion of the county on the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners.
Lynch held a narrow four-vote margin over Marvion Reichert Jr. of Elm Creek in the District 4 voting in Tuesday’s primary, and that margin survived the counting of provisional ballots on Thursday.
A provisional ballot is used to record a vote when there are questions about a voter’s eligibility that must be resolved before the vote is counted.
Election Commissioner Lisa Poff said the tally in the Lynch vs. Reichert election was unchanged at 328-324 in favor of Lynch because none of the provisional ballots affected the outcome in the commissioners race.
Poff said a total of 50 provisional ballots were cast in the Buffalo County primary, and of those, 34 were accepted but with no additional votes for either Lynch or Reichert from District 4 voters.
There will be no automatic recount in the Lynch-Reichert race. Under Nebraska law, in races where more than 500 votes are cast, a recount occurs if the margin of votes separating the winning candidate from the second-place finisher is 1 percent or less. The four-vote margin is 1.2 percent.
Although there will be no automatic recount, a candidate can petition for a recount. If Reichert desires a recount, he must file a certified written request no later than the 10th day after the canvassing board concludes its process.
Canvassing began Thursday, and according to Poff, it could be finished today or Monday.
Lynch said Thursday he is pleased with his unofficial victory. “This has been a unique situation, so to wrap up this primary with a close vote should have been expected.”
Reichert said Tuesday he felt like he had run a strong campaign, and that if Lynch is declared the winner, “I hope he does a good job. I know I would have if I won.”
Other District 4 candidates and their vote totals were Joe Klingelhoefer of Amherst, 255; Virgil Kenney of Amherst, 96; Justin Smolik of Amherst, 71; and Lanny Ingram of Kearney, 48.