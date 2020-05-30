ORD — Data collected in Buffalo County last fall by a Lower Loup Natural Resources District project now is available to other agencies that study groundwater aquifers.
The information from aerial electromagnetic flights by a low-altitude helicopter towing a large hexagon frame over northern Buffalo County is being stored in the GeoCloud system. LLNRD Assistant Manager Tylr Naprstek said that allows for its use by a broader audience, including Nebraska Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Geological Survey officials.
At its April meeting, the LLNRD board approved a two-year agreement extension with GeoCloud for data storage. Lower Loup works with several other NRDs to purchase time on that system.
Naprstek told the Hub he also said in his assistant manager’s report at Thursday’s board meeting that a final report on the project’s use of a $250,000 Nebraska Water Sustainability Fund grant was sent to DNR.
The focus areas for aerial data collection by Mitchell-based Aqua Geo Frameworks — the equipment also was used to map aquifers and subsurface geology in most of Custer and all of Sherman counties — have histories of groundwater recharge issues.
“We have groundwater declines in that area,” LLNRD General Manager Russ Callan said in April, referring to northern and central Buffalo County. The Central Platte NRD has similar issues on its side of the dividing line between the two districts.
Callan has said the goal is to use survey data to update existing groundwater models and ultimately see if there are options for groundwater recharge projects. He expects initial site sorting to be done by the LLNRD staff, with a consulting engineer likely hired if potential sites are identified.
If some projects might benefit recharge in both NRDs, Callan said, Lower Loup would work with Central Platte officials going forward at those locations.
Also at Thursday’s LLNRD board meeting, Naprstek gave an update on a cover crop study.
He told the Hub it involves farmers who had cover crops on fields during the winter. This is the first growing season to analyze with sensors any groundwater recharge differences in those fields, compared to ones without cover crops.
The goal is to see if cover crops can benefit recharge in the long term, Naprstek said.