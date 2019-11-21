KEARNEY — The World Theatre is such a special place. Kearney is lucky to have it, and hats off to all involved.
Early planners had great vision as they saw the theater being used for more than movies. Lucky for us, the stage was expanded and my band, TREO, had the privilege of performing in this amazing theater.
In May 2019 we had a CD, “Lost In A Song,” release party at The World. The band and all who came got to see and hear how wonderful the theater looks and sounds for a concert. The marquee, decor, stage, seats and staff are all first-class. We wanted the night to be extra special for the band and our fans because we play almost all original music and this was our fifth CD.
It doesn’t get any better than The World for a concert. Our fans support us from all over the state.
They came from Omaha, Lincoln, North Platte and all over the Tri-City area. Most had never seen The World, and all were impressed. We had a great turnout and it was a magical night of music and generosity. Through donations instead of a cover charge, and CD sales, we were able to raise a lot of money for The World Theatre and CASA. We donated all proceeds to both.
If you can have fun playing music and helping great causes, life is good. So when you donate to the theater, you own a little piece of history and secure the future. Every dollar matters and helps.
My bandmates and I salute and thank everyone who makes The World go around. Long may you run.
