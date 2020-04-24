KEARNEY — Working with their hands for the good of others.
That’s what the Kearney Dawn Rotary club does, said President Joe Johnson.
“We’re doers,” he said.
The club may be best known for securing grants to help fellow Dawn Rotarian Dick Cochran start the nonprofit Hot Meals USA, an emergency response trailer where he feeds free meals to those in need. He started the food service in March 2019 after floods devastated central Nebraska leaving many without a warm meal.
Since the March floods Cochran said Hot Meals USA has served more than 40,000 people. This week alone Hot Meals has served more than 1,600 per day in the parking lot at the Museum of Nebraska Art.
For their dedication and service to the Kearney area community the Kearney Dawn Rotary is awarded the Kearney Hub Freedom Award for the service organization category. They were nominated by Dawn Rotarian Susan Bigg of Kearney.
Chartered 25 years ago in Kearney, the Kearney Dawn Rotary meets at 7 a.m. every Wednesday at Brookstone Gardens in Kearney. Currently, during the pandemic, the club is meeting online via Zoom.
“Kearney Dawn was formed as a club because we wanted to do,” Johnson said. “We didn’t want to be a club that just raised funds, or mostly about weekly giving money. We wanted to actually go out there and work on projects.”
The list of projects is a long one from being the signature fundraiser for the Cranes on Parade, which has raised more than $100,000 for local and international nonprofits, to providing dictionaries to third-grade students throughout Buffalo County, to helping build homes for Habitat for Humanity and provide meals to workers, to partnering with the Kearney Noon Rotary and other service clubs to present Kearney’s Dancing with the Stars, and picking up roadside trash.
Kearney Dawn Rotary also annually supports member Roger Hoffman’s mission trips to Haiti where he helps fix public water wells. For years, Johnson said the club also has partnered with international Rotarians on several projects.
According to Bigg, four times during the club’s existence they have been named club of the year by Rotary District 5630. During that same time frame Kearney Dawn Rotary had five Rotarian of the Year honorees.
“Our club is really responsive and active seekers in how to get things done,” Johnson said.
Anyone interested in joining the Kearney Dawn Rotary may visit their Facebook page or find them at kearneydawnrotary.org.
