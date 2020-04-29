KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, all in Dawson County. That pushes the total to 517 cases in Two Rivers’ seven-county region.
Total cases to date in the district’s seven counties are:
- Dawson County – 410
- Buffalo County – 90
- Gosper County – 8
- Kearney County – 4
- Franklin County – 3
- Phelps County – 2
- Harlan County – 0
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line. Call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.