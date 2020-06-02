KEARNEY – A man in his 70s from Dawson County has become the ninth person to die from COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
The death happened over the weekend. No other details were available.
Two Rivers reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, including six in Dawson County and eight in Buffalo County. Three more cases — one in Dawson County and two in Buffalo County — were confirmed Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services at 5:45 p.m. Monday.
DHHS figures show 1,048 total cases in the seven-county Two Rivers area:
- Dawson - 839
- Buffalo - 159
- Phelps - 20
- Kearney - 13
- Gosper - 11
- Franklin - 6
- Harlan - 0
Two Rivers shows a higher number of cases than DHHS, but that difference has not yet been reconciled.
Statewide, there have been 14,345 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska since March 20, and 178 deaths, including the one in Dawson County.
For more information, contact dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.