KEARNEY – A man in his 70s from Dawson County has become the ninth person to die from COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

The death happened over the weekend. No other details were available.

Two Rivers reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, including six in Dawson County and eight in Buffalo County. Three more cases — one in Dawson County and two in Buffalo County — were confirmed Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services at 5:45 p.m. Monday.

DHHS figures show 1,048 total cases in the seven-county Two Rivers area:

- Dawson - 839

- Buffalo - 159

- Phelps - 20

- Kearney - 13

- Gosper - 11

- Franklin - 6

- Harlan - 0

Two Rivers shows a higher number of cases than DHHS, but that difference has not yet been reconciled.

Statewide, there have been 14,345 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska since March 20, and 178 deaths, including the one in Dawson County.

For more information, contact dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.