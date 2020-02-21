LEXINGTON — Dawson County residents who suffered losses from the July flooding may be able to get financial assistance from the Dawson County Recovery Group.
The DCRG was established in November. It has received funds to hire two part-time disaster associates and help reimburse flood repair costs.
Individuals who reported damages at the One Stop in Lexington last July 18 will receive a text or a call at the number they provided in July, DCRG will ask how their repairs are coming, and determine if they might qualify for other available programs.
Assistance will be available to help eligible individuals apply for weatherization services and/or furnace repair or replacement. Disaster associates also can assist individuals with the appeal application and process of a FEMA decision.
To apply for disaster relief funds, residents will be required to fill out a short application. They must present the following information: invoices for costs incurred from flooding, a form of identification and proof of residency in Dawson County (utility bill, bank statement or ID with current address). The amount each household may receive will depend on the total number of people who respond with needed proof of cost.
Members of DCRG include Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, Lexington Area United Way, Dawson Area Development, Two Rivers Public Health, Dawson County Emergency Management, Lexington Community Foundation and Region 2 Behavioral Health.
Additional support is being given by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and a FEMA liaison.
For further information or questions, contact Daniel Penaflor at 308-746-3685 or Jessica Fagot at 308-217-2053.