HOLDREGE — Six new cases of COVID-19, including four in Dawson County, have pushed the number of cases to 60 in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department.
The new numbers came at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Two Rivers did not say whether the individuals were isolated at home or were hospitalized.
The Dawson county cases include:
- one man in his 60s
- one man in his 50s
- one man in his 40s
- one woman in her 60s
Buffalo County has two new cases. They are:
- one man in his 30s
- one man in his 70s
Nineteen cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Two Rivers district in the last three days, marking a steep upward trend since the first cases were reported March 20. Five new cases were reported Saturday. Eight more were confirmed Sunday.
Only Harlan County has no COVID-19 cases. The district’s six other counties and their number of confirmed cases include: Buffalo (40), Dawson (12), Franklin (3), Gosper (1), Kearney (3) and Phelps (1).