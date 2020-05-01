HOLDREGE – A Dawson County woman in her 60s died from COVID-19 Monday, becoming the second death in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health District and the first in Dawson County.
She had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.
A Buffalo County man died in late March. He was the district’s first COVID-19 death.
Meanwhile, 57 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday by Two Rivers, increasing the total to 593 in the seven-county region. New confirmed cases include:
- Dawson County- 40
- Buffalo - 10
- Phelps - 5
- Franklin - 2
Total cases to date in the district’s seven counties are:
- Dawson County – 463
- Buffalo County – 104
- Gosper County – 9
- Phelps County - 8
- Franklin County – 5
- Kearney County – 4
- Harlan County – 0
Due to limited testing, COVID-19 should be considered widespread throughout all seven counties in the Two Rivers district. Totals are based on cases confirmed by testing.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has a statewide coronavirus information line. Call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.