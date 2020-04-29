LEXINGTON — A give-away of ethanol-based hand sanitizer for businesses in Dawson and Gosper counties is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot south of the Dawson Public Power building, 75191 Road 433, south of Lexington.
The sanitizer is provided by Renewable Fuels Nebraska, a trade organization for the state’s ethanol industry, in conjunction with the Nebraska Ethanol, and the University of Nebraska’s Innovation Campus, to help those businesses protect the health of their employees.
Business representatives should stay in their vehicles. One container of sanitizer will be placed in the trunk of a car or bed of a pickup.