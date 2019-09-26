LEXINGTON — Unusually wet weather this year decreased normal energy use for irrigation in the Dawson Public Power District to approximately one third of the 10-year average.
“Normally, irrigation season is our peak time for energy sales,” General Manager Gwen Kautz said, but irrigation energy sales declined in June, July and August. Kilowatt hour sales in 2018 also were down.
Irrigators get lower rates if they participate in a load management program administrated by Dawson PPD’s wholesale provider, Nebraska Public Power District, in which their irrigation systems are turned off during certain hours.
Dawson PPD’s controlled irrigation load for 146 hours of the 2017 irrigation season, 26.5 hours in 2018 and only 16 hours in 2019. The decreases were attributed, in part, to reduced electric irrigation load across much of the state.
Sales for other rate classes have remained stable, Kautz said, but it’s not known yet how the lower irrigation energy demand will affect Dawson PPD’s overall 2019 electric sales.
