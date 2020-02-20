LEXINGTON — Dawson Public Power District will have a 2 percent increase on average across all rates effective April 1, according to a DPPD press release.
The vote to approve the rate increases was made Feb. 12 at the DPPD board meeting.
The DPPD has invested more than $135 million into its distribution system during the past 10 years. As a result, system reliability increased from a good to an excellent rating, according to a 2019 customer satisfaction survey. Additionally, Dawson PPD employee overtime labor hours resulting from power outages reduced from 2,416 in 2009 to 1,343 in 2019.
Construction and line upgrade projects have been reduced. Dawson PPD’s overall 2020 budget is about $2.5 million less than the previous year.
Residential customers on the general service rate could expect their monthly electric statement to increase an average of $2.45. Residential customers on the general service-electric heat rate could see their monthly electric statement increase by $2.83 on average.
Customers are welcome to review DPPD’s rates at any time on its website or by calling 308-324-2386.