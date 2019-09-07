KEARNEY — Those who experienced damage after this year’s winter storm, straight-line winds and flooding have until Friday to register for federal disaster assistance.
In this region, homeowners, renters and businesses in Buffalo, Custer and Dawson counties are eligible for assistance.
If you registered with FEMA for disaster-related damage that occurred between March 9-April 1, and your home suffered additional uninsured damage through July 14, you may be eligible for additional assistance.
FEMA assistance may help pay for basic repairs to make a home habitable, provide temporary rental assistance and aid with serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.
The only way to receive federal assistance is to register with FEMA.
- Visit www.disasterassistance.gov.
- Call the FEMA help line at 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week. Multilingual operators are on duty.
- Use FEMA’s disaster app on your smartphone. The app is available at www.fema.gov/mobile-app.
Low-interest loans may be available from the Small Business Administration. Visit www.SBA.gov/disaster, call 800-659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or 800-877-8339 (TTY). For more information, visit www.nema.nebraska.gov
