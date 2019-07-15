GIBBON — U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Adrian Smith on Friday visited the communities of Lexington, Kearney and Gibbon to hear directly from Nebraskans about the effects of the most recent flooding.
Fischer said, “It’s been a tough year for Nebraskans, but we remain strong and resilient in the face of adversity. As the damage assessment continues, I will work with the governor and our congressional delegation to secure resources and aid for recovery.”
“The extent of the flooding is heartbreaking, but Nebraskans’ sense of community and willingness to help others is a bright spot during this difficult time,” Smith said. “Our delegation stands ready and will continue to work with the governor to ensure Nebraska receives the assistance it needs.”