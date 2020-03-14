ROCKVILLE — Richard Panowicz doesn’t dwell on the historic March 13, 2019, flood that rushed through his cattle grazing lands along the Middle Loup River north of Rockville, but images from that day are clear in his mind.
“It was watching the calves float away and watching the ice chunks flow around the cows that had found some slightly higher ground,” Panowicz said about what it was like for him and his wife, Loraine, to see 66 head of cattle carried downstream around 4:30 p.m. that day. “It was a feeling of helplessness because you couldn’t do anything about it.”
A few weeks after the flood, he had described the flooding river as a wall of water coming from the north carrying chunks of ice — some the size of an extended cab pickup — that were breaking apart in what had been a frozen river.
“It froze up way back in December (2018) and stayed frozen literally until that rain came March 13,” Panowicz said.
Two inches of rain fell earlier that week in southern Sherman County, ahead of the 2-2½ inches from the March 13 bomb cyclone that caused massive flooding across much of Nebraska.
“A year ago, it was zero and below in the nights and even in the days. That ice just got thicker and thicker,” Panowicz said, explaining that those frigid conditions already had made for a difficult, dangerous 2019 calving season ahead of the flood.
When asked what’s different this year, he said, “I’m not worried about flooding now. The river is opened up.” He added that existing high groundwater levels could produce some flooding if heavy spring rains return.
So much sand
The biggest lingering flood impact is the feet-deep sand deposited by the Middle Loup that covers 50-60 acres of Panowicz’s pasture land along the east side of the river approximately three miles north of Rockville.
Of his overall 460 grazing acres, 160-175 were not usable in 2019 and even usable acres were less productive. Panowicz said some calves came off summer grass weighing at least 50-60 pounds lighter than normal.
The hardship on calves and cows was “from the get-go” in 2019 and continued during the months of recovery in the flood’s aftermath, he said.
Panowicz knows most sand-covered grazing land along the Middle Loup won’t be restored in his lifetime. He said some grasses are coming back through the sand, but there’s also weeds that make those areas unusable as forage.
“We did get out of the cow business in December and have rented the grass (acres) out to younger farmers,” Panowicz said, and he’s selling his six remaining Charolais bulls. A seventh bull was among the cattle swept down the river a year ago.
“We were kicking around the idea of getting out a year ago. So the flood didn’t really change that,” Panowicz continued. “I’m 66 years old. Let somebody else do it, I guess.”
After raising cattle for 50 years, he admits “it was kind of a bittersweet decision.”
He emphasized it was not a decision dictated by the flood. “Because when you get beat down, you don’t give up. You find a way to move forward,” Panowicz said, adding that he still will help look after his tenants’ cattle and the nearly six miles of new pasture fence built since the flood.
“Even if I had kept the cows, I probably wouldn’t have changed anything,” he said about how he used the land along the river. “It was one of those one-in-umpteen years ... once-in-a-lifetime events.”
Crop losses, too
Ongoing wet weather last spring delayed 2019 spring planting of 300 acres of corn in May. It prevented him from planting 30 acres.
Panowicz said harvest yields were 40-50 bushels per acre less than normal in some places.
“It was just too wet. You couldn’t get the fertilizer on,” he explained. “... You can’t do much when you get an inch or inch and a half of rain every other day.”
“You work around Mother Nature. We sometimes work together, but a lot of times she doesn’t cooperate,” Panowicz said.
Flood-affected Nebraska farmers also have worked with staff at their local U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency offices to apply for disaster assistance programs.
Panowicz said he has been approved for per-head payments on his cattle losses and will turn in expenses for some reimbursements after finishing replacement work on flood-damaged fences. “It’s not going to totally pay the bills, but it’s sure gonna help out,” he added.
As for any first-anniversary acknowledgment, he said there wouldn’t be one.
“It’s behind you and you move forward. You can’t live in the past,” Panowicz said. “Maybe we will get out the pictures we took and say it didn’t happen again this year. So you put the photos back in the bureau and walk away.”