LINCOLN — Democratic county parties across Nebraska have announced the dates of their local conventions where they will elect local party officers and delegates to the state Democratic convention. All conventions will be held by phone because of coronavirus concerns.
Democratic county parties hold conventions in presidential election years as part of the delegate selection process for the party’s national convention this summer in Milwaukee.
Democrats must register for their county convention by May 1. All forms and rules are hosted on the Nebraska Democratic Party’s website nebraskademocrats.org.
“Our party continues to build and grow as we work hand and hand with the county parties to elect leaders ready to help our candidates win elections up and down the ballot,” said NDP Chair Jane Kleeb. “While conducting conventions over the phone means our traditional gatherings are transformed, we know this is the safest approach to conduct our party business.”
Dates for county parties in south-central Nebraska are:
Buffalo — 7 p.m. May 18
Custer — 7 p.m. May 22
Dawson — 6:30 p.m. May 19
Franklin — 7 p.m. May 18
Gosper — 5 p.m. May 18
Harlan — 1 p.m. May 23
Kearney — 6 p.m. May 25
Phelps — 6 p.m. May 25
Sherman — 7 p.m. May 25